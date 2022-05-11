One of nation’s top D-linemen excited to show Tigers what he can do

This highly touted defensive line prospect will be back on campus at Clemson next month and hopes to make an impression on the Tigers’ coaching staff.

Mountain View High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) four-star defensive end Justin Greene – the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, per 247Sports – plans to compete at the Dabo Swinney Football Camp the weekend of June 10-12.

“I’m pretty excited to (get) up there,” Greene told The Clemson Insider. “I haven’t had the chance to show the coaches what I can do with this new put-on size.”

Greene – a 6-foot-4, 245-pound rising junior – was previously in Tiger Town on March 12 and came away very impressed after his visit to Clemson.

“The facilities really stood out to me,” he said, reflecting on the visit. “Easily the best ones I’ve been to.”

Kentucky and Michigan State gave Greene his latest Power Five offers last week, joining schools such as Boston College, Georgia Tech and Wake Forest on his offer list.

Should Clemson pull the trigger on an offer to Greene moving forward, it would put the Tigers among the top trio of contenders in his recruitment.

“Clemson would be one of my top three offers,” he said.

Greene named Wake Forest and Ohio State as other schools he’s planning to travel to in June.

He is ranked by 247Sports as the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman and No. 30 overall prospect in the country for the 2024 class regardless of position.

