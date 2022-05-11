Swinney gives post-spring injury progress report

Clemson dealt with a slew of injuries this spring, as evidenced by the fact that nearly two dozen scholarship players were unavailable for the Orange & White Spring Game.

However, the Tigers are making good progress on the injury front according to head coach Dabo Swinney.

TCI asked Swinney at the Prowl & Growl event at Jamil Temple in Columbia on Wednesday if he is pleased with the progress his team is making from an injury standpoint coming out of the spring.

“Absolutely,” Swinney said. “(Freshman cornerback Jeadyn) Lukus dove for a ball and hurt his shoulder and we had to fix that, and then (freshman wide receiver) Adam Randall tore his ACL. Both those guys are doing great.

“The rest of the guys — I think we had 21 guys out for the spring game, but they were all season guys coming off of season injuries and surgeries and postseason surgeries — and they’re doing well. We’re in a really good spot right now, and so hopefully we can build on that.”

Swinney added he anticipates most players being full go by June 1.

“I think by the time we start our Summer I – we start Summer I the 16th of May – but the 23rd, I think most of our guys will be back in here and kind of getting back into the offseason program,” he said. “I’d say by June 1, we’ll pretty much have everybody full go outside of just a couple of guys.”

