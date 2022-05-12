Clemson signs four-star point guard, rounds out 2022 freshmen class

Clemson signs four-star point guard, rounds out 2022 freshmen class

Basketball

Clemson signs four-star point guard, rounds out 2022 freshmen class

By May 12, 2022 4:08 pm

By |

Head Coach Brad Brownell and his staff announced the addition of 2022 four-star point guard Dillon Hunter (Atlanta, Ga./Sunrise Christian Academy) on Thursday.

Hunter, the younger brother of current Tiger Chase Hunter, is ranked No. 64 in the ESPN 100 and rated a four-star prospect.

“Dillon comes from an athletic, high achieving family,” said Brownell. “I’ve enjoyed coaching his brother Chase the last three years, and it will sure be fun to have Dillon here with him contributing in Clemson orange. Our staff looked to add positional size and skill to our team with the incoming freshmen class. Dillon is certainly another example of that, especially at the point guard position. He has excellent vision and a feel for the game, which makes him an outstanding passer and facilitator who complements our other freshmen very well. This rounds out an excellent freshmen class for our program.”

Hunter chose Clemson over Baylor, Auburn, Florida State, Kentucky, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

–Courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

, , , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

6m

Clemson made the cut Thursday for the top-ranked prospect in the Tar Heel State. Rolesville (N.C.) High School four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers named a top five of Clemson, Florida State, Ohio State, North (…)

4hr

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer. After taking a look at quarterback, running (…)

5hr

A former Clemson defensive lineman was waived by an NFL team this week. The Baltimore Ravens have waived defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, according to Wednesday’s league transactions report. Kelly tore his (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home