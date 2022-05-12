Former Tiger waived by NFL team

A former Clemson defensive lineman was waived by an NFL team this week.

The Baltimore Ravens have waived defensive tackle Xavier Kelly, according to Wednesday’s league transactions report.

Kelly tore his Achilles during OTAs last May, had surgery the following month and then spent last season on IR after clearing waivers.

The Ravens signed Kelly in 2021 as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas, where he transferred to and concluded his collegiate career following four years at Clemson from 2016-19.

After redshirting in 2016, Kelly finished his career as a Tiger credited with 26 tackles (2.5 for loss), 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 256 career snaps over 28 games. The Wichita, Kan., native transitioned from defensive end to defensive tackle prior to the 2018 season.

Ravens waive DT Xavier Kelly, who tore his Achilles tendon last May and spent the past year on IR. https://t.co/H7G9xEbTem — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) May 11, 2022

God, continue to let your will be done! 🙏 your plan is far greater than mine💯 — Xavier Kelly (@xavierkelly22) May 11, 2022

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

