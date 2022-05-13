Clemson extends offer to Sunshine State tight end

A tight end from the Sunshine State reported an offer from Clemson on Friday evening via social media.

First Baptist Academy (Naples, Fla.) three-star Olsen Patt Henry — a 6-foot-4, 210-pound junior in the class of 2023 — announced the offer from the Tigers on Twitter.

Henry’s offer comes a day after Bridgeland High School (Cypress, Texas) tight end Reid Mikeska announced his decommitment from Clemson’s 2023 class via social media Thursday night.

Henry spoke with The Clemson Insider recently about what he’s been hearing from the Tigers, as tight ends coach and passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson reached out to him last month.

“Coach Richardson, he’s very interested in me and really wants me to come up and see how they work their program,” Henry said. “He really thinks I can be a big impact on their offense. He said I have great ball skills and I can really go up and get the ball when needed.”

Henry, who lists close to 20 total offers, mentioned Rutgers, West Virginia, Alabama, Louisville and Oklahoma as the schools recruiting him the hardest at the time he spoke with TCI.