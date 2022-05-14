Interest from ‘WRU’ means a lot to Sunshine State playmaker

Clemson is showing interest in a fast-rising Sunshine State wide receiver product, who has seen his recruitment recently take off.

In fact, North Florida Christian (Tallahassee, Fla.) three-star Traylon Ray informed The Clemson Insider that Tyler Grisham has stopped by his high school multiple times now, as the Tigers continue to express interest in the rising senior.

“Their wide receivers coach said he really likes me,” Ray said. “He’s been on me for a while. The only other thing that they want me to do is to come to camp, so they can lay their eyes on me a little bit and just see me in person. Hopefully, I’ll get the offer and we’ll go from there.”

Ray is planning on coming up to Clemson in June, but he will be visiting the University of Georgia as well. Right now, he needs to figure out the days that he’ll participate in those respective camps.

What would it mean to Ray, if he was able to earn an offer from Clemson after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp next month?

“It would mean a lot,” he said. “I do really like Clemson. Obviously, to me, it’s been wide receiver university for a couple of years. They produce really good wide receivers, so that’s what I look at.”

He added that it means a lot to have interest from a school that he views as WRU.

Ray is appreciative that Clemson takes its time on the recruiting trail. He understands the relationship-building process of it all and respects that Grisham doesn’t offer prospective recruits based on what other people are saying.

Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator does his research and focuses on building up relationships with prospects like Ray. That relationship almost always comes before the offer.

“He seems like a great guy,” Ray said of Grisham. “He seems like he knows what he’s doing. I like the way he goes about his recruiting. He doesn’t just go out and offer anybody. He likes spending a good amount of time on who he’s gonna offer and stuff like that. I really do like that about him.”

“He really just goes about everything the right way,” Ray continued. “So, I really do respect that about him.”

Ray’s recruitment has recently really picked up. He mentioned schools like Tennessee and Florida that are currently looking good to him. In addition to the schools mentioned above, Ray indicated that West Virginia, Cincinnati and Mississippi State are all recruiting him hard.

Right now, Ray is enjoying the process. He’ll take his visits over the summer and go from there. While Ray would like to have a decision made before the season, he isn’t opposed to waiting until December to commit.

He’ll most likely wait and see how some of the teams he’s considering perform this season. However, if Ray feels like he knows exactly where he wants to go before the start of his senior campaign, he’ll pull the trigger.

In an attempt to get a better feel for Ray and his game, we asked him to describe himself as a player.

“I’m a very hard-nosed kid,” he said. “I feel like I can do anything on the field. I’m a playmaker — I’ll go make a play if you need me to make it. I can block if you need me to block. If it comes down to it in the game, and you need me to make a catch, I believe that I’ll definitely make that catch. I feel like I’m a go-to target for anywhere that I end up at.”

—Photo for this article courtesy of @StevenJerry10 on Twitter.

