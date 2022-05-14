Peach State DB talks favorites; why Clemson made the cut

One of Clemson’s top safety targets in the class of 2023 dropped his top group of schools on Saturday afternoon.

Milton (Alpharetta, Ga.) three-star safety Robert Billings tells The Clemson Insider that he is now down to Clemson, Oregon, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Duke, North Carolina, Michigan and Florida State,

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Billings — a 6-foot-2, 190-pound rising senior — is in the process of setting up his official visits. There remains a possibility that Billings could visit for Clemson’s official visit weekend from June 3-5, but he remains unsure whether he will be able to attend as of Saturday.

Regardless, both Wesley Goodwin and Mickey Conn are pushing for him to make the trip.

“They came to see me multiple times in person since (April),” Billings said. “They came to see me practice and came to see me during school. Them taking the time out of their days — I know they have a lot going on with the program and there are a lot of other prospects — but just taking the time to come see me practice and just lay eyes on me, makes me feel like I’m wanted and a priority to them.”

Here’s a summary of Billings’ thoughts on each school in his top-8.

Clemson

“Just based off me and Coach Conn’s relationship alone, I feel comfortable with what he’s been telling me and the visions he has. He can coach better when I move to the next level. I just felt comfortable when I went there on my visit. It just felt like family up there, like a family vibe, even though they preach that a lot. I just feel comfortable, even after football, I could maybe get a job on the staff later in life. I feel like they would set me up perfectly for life.”

Oregon

“With Oregon, just based off me and Coach (Dan) Lanning’s relationship alone, I feel like they have a good chance of landing me. Me and Coach Lanning, he was at Georgia recently, but he took the job at Oregon. Me and him are very close, so I feel comfortable with going there.”

Kentucky

“Coach (Frank) Buffano, the safeties coach, he’s been in contact. Also, the d-line coach (Anwar Stewart) has come and seen me at practice a couple of times. I just feel comfortable with the relationship that me and Kentucky has been building.”

Ole Miss

“They were my first offer. They really took a chance on me and other schools and like other schools saw that and also offered me a scholarship too. They really started off my recruitment. They play four safeties, so I would have a good chance to get on the field somewhere. Ole Miss has been in my recruitment since Day 1.”

Duke

“They have a good education and I feel like I could play early there. (Safeties) Coach (Lyle) Hemphill has been like helping me with the situation given. If I come in and work hard, I could have the chance to play early.”

North Carolina

“They’ve had an interest in me before, but they had a new defensive staff, so things had got lost in the process. They had recently just come up to my school and offered me a scholarship. So, I want to get to learn more about North Carolina.”

Michigan

“I’m from Michigan. I’ve recently built a relationship with Coach Jay Harbaugh, the safeties coach and Coach (Jesse) Minter, he’s the defensive coordinator. He came to see me practice also. I’m trying to get a date with them in June for an official.”

Florida State

“Me and Coach (Marcus) Woodson — the defensive backs coach — I went up there a couple of months ago and I liked the vibe up there. They preach hard work and I’m a hard worker. I feel like I’d fit in with the culture.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of Robert Billings.

