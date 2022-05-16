Vizzina touchdown from spring game

Clemson’s prized quarterback commitment showed off his skills in his high school team’s spring game over the weekend.

Watch Christopher Vizzina — the nation’s No. 7 QB in the 2023 class, per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings — throw a touchdown strike during Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.)’s spring game this past Friday:

