Vizzina touchdown from spring game

Clemson’s prized quarterback commitment showed off his skills in his high school team’s spring game over the weekend.

Watch Christopher Vizzina — the nation’s No. 7 QB in the 2023 class, per 247Sports and the 247Sports Composite rankings — throw a touchdown strike during Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.)’s spring game this past Friday:

Fun Night last night. We had a great spring. Proud of this team! pic.twitter.com/wrXB6y8LJa — Christopher Vizzina (@vizzina2) May 14, 2022

