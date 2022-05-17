Busy week for Watson

It’s a busy week for former Clemson and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Watson is scheduled to meet with NFL officials in Texas this week, according to multiple reports, as the NFL continues its investigation into whether the three-time Pro Bowler violated the league’s personal-conduct policy.

Watson, who is facing a potential suspension from the NFL, was cleared of all criminal charges earlier this year but still faces 22 civil lawsuits pertaining to sexual misconduct allegations.

Not only is Watson meeting with the NFL this week, but he also has a trip to the Bahamas planned.

Watson, who was traded from the Houston Texans to the Browns this offseason and then signed a fully guaranteed five-year, $230 million contract with Cleveland, is reportedly hosting some of his new teammates in the Bahamas this weekend so they can bond and work out before the team starts organized team activities on May 24.

Drafted in the first round (12th overall) by the Texans in 2017, Watson led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards in 2020, when he last saw NFL action prior to sitting out last season amid his trade request and legal issues.

In his career, Watson has completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns with 36 interceptions.