Big news from the NCAA

May 18, 2022 3:57 pm

The NCAA announced some big news on Wednesday.

The Division I Council has relaxed restrictions on FBS conference championship games. Conferences can now determine the championship game participants however they see fit, opening the door for conferences to eliminate divisions.

This gives the ACC the green light to potentially scrap the Atlantic and Coastal Divisions, which could happen as early as 2023. The ACC is planning to move to a 3-5-5 scheduling model, where each team would have three permanent conference opponents and two sets of five teams that rotate on and off every other year.

Under the current scheduling format, Clemson plays fellow Atlantic Division members North Carolina State, Wake Forest, Florida State, Syracuse, Louisville and Boston College every year. Georgia Tech is the Tigers’ permanent cross-division opponent while the eighth conference game rotates among the other Coastal Division teams annually.

