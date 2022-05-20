Clemson showing a 'bunch of interest' in big-time Peach State OL

While the Tigers haven’t handed out an offer to this big-time Peach State offensive lineman just yet, Clemson continues to show interest in Buford (Ga.) four-star Paul Mubenga.

Mubenga — a 6-foot-4, 275-pound rising senior in the class of 2023 — recently spoke with The Clemson Insider about the interest he’s been receiving from Clemson and gave an update on the current state of his recruitment.

“I’ve been receiving a bunch of interest from them,” Mubenga told TCI, “and their offensive line coach (Thomas Austin) told me that he liked my film and he’s really looking forward to recruiting me and establishing a relationship with me.”

“I mean, he’s a great coach,” Mubenga said of Austin. “He definitely knows what he’s doing and he’s really on point on details and everything. He’s definitely a good person to be around with on and off the field. He’s always looking to better everybody as a young man going through college.”

Mubenga said that he has yet to talk about an offer with Austin, but he also knows how Clemson tends to take things slow on the recruiting trail. He told us that isn’t something that he’s worried about. Clemson has shown interest, so he feels like they’re going to continue to pursue him as a prospect.

“As of right now, I’m just keeping my head calm, cool and collected,” he said.

Mubenga doesn’t have any plans to visit Clemson this summer because he hasn’t gotten an offer from the Tigers. That could change if Clemson pulls the trigger on an offer. Mubenga said that he would “definitely consider” visiting if that becomes the case.

With that being said, what would a potential Clemson offer mean for Mubenga and his recruitment?

“That would mean a lot,” he said. “Dabo Swinney’s really building a great program over there and the type of people he’s recruiting and the type of people he’s brought into the program, those are people that really care about the family feel, their faith and everything about the program. That would definitely be a great thing for me to have.”

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Mubenga is going to take some visits this summer and go from there. He feels like that will be a good barometer for where he’s at with the process. After that, he’ll be looking forward to making a decision once he feels like he’s found the right fit.

Mubenga pinpointed Texas A&M and Michigan as the schools currently recruiting him the hardest. Don’t get him wrong, Clemson is right up there as well. He also mentioned Miami, North Carolina, LSU, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma as the other schools, among many, that are currently in the mix.

Getting a better feel for Mubenga and his game, we asked him to describe himself as a player.

“On the football field, it’s all about taking care of business and as a player, I would say, I’m not like him yet, but my game plays like Trent Williams,” Mubenga said. “He’s able to do anything in space. He’s powerful in the run game and also efficient in the pass game. That’s how I would describe my play.”

Like the San Francisco 49ers All-Pro offensive tackle, Mubenga can move a lot better than his size would suggest. He’s also someone who can play almost every position on the offensive line, which makes him an intriguing option and a desirable prospect for teams at the next level.

