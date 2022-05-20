Time change for Clemson baseball game Saturday

Due to the threat of inclement weather, Saturday’s game between Boston College and Clemson at Doug Kingsmore Stadium is now scheduled to start at 11 a.m. The Senior Day ceremony will now begin at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Live video will be available on ACC Network Extra and live audio will be available on Clemson Athletic Network and ClemsonTigers.com.

