Clemson pitches two-hitter to sweep Boston College

Clemson, S.C. — The Tigers pitched a combined two-hitter and finished the regular season with a 5-0 victory over Boston College for the sweep. Clemson sent the seniors out with a win in their final game at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Billy Barlow got the start for the Tigers and came through with a clutch performance. Barlow went 6.0 innings and only gave up one hit and no runs.

Clemson took the lead in the third inning. Reed Garris hit a leadoff single followed by a double from Benjamin Blackwell. Will Taylor hit a sacrifice fly to left to score Garris and the Tigers led 1-0.

In the seventh Garris was hit by a pitch. Blackwell then reached by being hit by a pitch. With one out Wagner was intentionally walked to load the bases. Ingle walked to score Garris. Wright singled to score Blackwell. After seven Clemson led 3-0.

Grice walked to start the bottom of the eighth. Reed Garris his a two-run home run, his first as a Tiger. After eight the Tigers led 5-0.

With the win the Tigers moved to 35-21 overall and 13-16 in the ACC. The Tigers will play their first game in the ACC Baseball Tournament in Charlotte either Tuesday or Wednesday. Clemson will be the 12th seed in the tournament and be in the pool with the No. 1 and No. 8 seeds.