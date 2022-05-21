Senior Day Photo Gallery

Baseball

May 21, 2022 9:11 pm

Clemson celebrated senior day Saturday as the Tigers downed Boston College to sweep the series.

Check out some pictures from the day at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in TCI’s Photo Gallery.

Photos courtesy Dawson Powers.

