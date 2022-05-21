Thompson ‘Millie Rockin’ her way into Clemson record books

In a history-filled weekend with McWhorter Stadium playing host to the programs first-ever NCAA regional, pitcher Millie Thompson added her own name to the Clemson record books on Friday. In her 17th start and 14th win of the 2022 season versus UNC Wilmington, the lefthander recorded the first post-season no-hitter in Clemson softball program history en route to a 9-0 shutout victory over the Seahawks, a memory her team won’t soon forget.

“Millie, just an outstanding job in the circle,” third-year head coach John Rittman said. “I mean, anytime you throw a no-hitter, it’s special, but to do it in post-season… I think we’ll all remember that for the rest of our lives.”

The emotions were high for the sophomore, who knew she was contending for the no-hitter, but Thompson kept her composure up until the final pitch. For Thompson, the support she has from both her teammates and coaches is what makes this team and moment so special.

“I was trying not to think about it at the beginning, but it was just a total team thing, like they said, the defense was great,” the sophomore said. “I think I’m going to remember that the most is just how special the support I have from this team and the coaches and from the players… I think that’s what I’ll remember the most.”

While the Virginia-native was also in line for a perfect game, she gave up two hit batters in the second and third innings. Despite this, Thompson took it as a learning experience and is focused on preparing herself for the next opponent rather than perfecting her stat line.

“Yeah, I think I was working on things as well, I was working on going in,” Thompson said. “I know I have to throw in and out against Auburn and Louisiana, so I just wanted to work on that and unfortunately, I hit a few people, but it’ll prepare me for the next day.”

Thompson is known for her wicked changeup and Friday was no different. Facing just sixteen batters in her five innings of work, the sophomore delivered just 49 pitches in the shutout win and historic no-hitter.

“I don’t honestly know how I throw it; I just throw it,” Thompson said about her changeup. “Today, I had one that was a strike and one that was biting low and it kind of changes, which is tough sometimes, but I just know that I’m comfortable with it. I’m gonna throw it in any count and any situation.”

That level of confidence and energy is what Rittman knows Thompson brings both inside and outside the circle to this team. As long as she settles in and makes adjustments as needed, Rittman is confident Thompson will continue to excel for the Tigers moving forward.

“It’s pretty filthy when it’s on and certainly today when she’s throwing it at two different locations, it’s extremely tough and you saw the Wilmington hitters were pretty baffled with it today,” Rittman said regarding Millie’s changeup. “I think the biggest key with Millie is she just can’t overthrow, and we have a couple of sayings with her, queues that keep her kind of focused and one of them is ‘less is more’. She gets out there and tries to throw 90 sometimes, adrenalines flowing, and if she can just settle in and get into the game. […] “You just holler at her a couple of times, she picks it up, and makes adjustments really quick and that’s why she’s so effective and such a good pitcher.”

Clemson continues play this weekend in their home NCAA regional with games on Saturday and Sunday at McWhorter Stadium.