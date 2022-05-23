Where is Clemson in these NCAA baseball tournament projections?

Clemson’s baseball team gave itself some much-needed momentum heading into this week’s ACC Tournament by sweeping Boston College over the weekend, but have the Tigers done enough to earn an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament?

The Tigers are No. 30 in the NCAA’s latest RPI rankings but finished the regular season three games under .500 in ACC play, making their resume extra bubbly. But one media outlet likes Clemson’s chances of making a regional, though it’s not a particularly strong level of confidence.

D1Baseball.com has Clemson as its final team into the 64-team field in its latest NCAA Tournament projections released Sunday. But Clemson “needs to bolster its case in the ACC Tournament,” the website writes. D1Baseball.com has 11 ACC teams making the NCAA Tournament. The record for ACC teams to make the tournament is ten.

As the 12th and final seed, Clemson is joined by No. 1 seed Virginia Tech and No. 8 seed North Carolina in Pool A at the ACC Tournament. The Tigers will begin conference tournament play Tuesday against the Tar Heels before taking on Virginia Tech on Thursday. Both games from Charlotte’s Truist Field are slated for a 7 p.m. first pitch.