4-star CB, Philadelphia native previews upcoming Clemson visit

Prior to his unofficial visit to Penn State this past weekend, The Clemson Insider caught up with St. Joseph’s Prep School (Philadelphia, Pa.) four-star cornerback Omilio Agard.

If you’ve followed our recruiting coverage since last summer, you would know that we’ve long-maintained that Agard is a name worth knowing in the class of 2024.

For the past nine months, the Philadelphia native has been strengthening his relationship with Clemson and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed.

“I’ve been in contact with Coach Reed a lot lately and for the past two-to-three months,” Agard said. “Me and him have still been building that relationship and we have a great one now. I’m getting down there this summer, so that’s another big thing.”

“It’s great,” he added regarding his relationship with Clemson’s cornerbacks coach. “We don’t always have to talk about football and we always don’t talk about the school, we just talk about personal stuff and crack jokes and just the other day, talking about me playing basketball and everything. The relationship is very genuine and it ain’t just serious. We also connect outside of football.”

Agard will be down at Clemson on June 2; he’ll participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp and later take an unofficial visit afterward. Say that when Agard visits Tiger Town next month, he’s able to earn an offer from Clemson. What would that mean for him and his recruitment?

“That would be great and that would just show my worth to the team because I know Clemson, they don’t offer until going into your junior year,” Agard said. “Their process is different and I really appreciate that process, because if you get that offer, it’s like you’ve been building a relationship and it’s very genuine and the coaches believe that you will be a big part of the team. So, to get that offer is amazing because it just shows how great of a person you are in and out. It just shows that they’re very genuine.”

When Agard was first in contact with Reed last summer, he informed him that he was a guy that the Tigers would offer right away, but obviously, their process is a bit different. That level of honesty goes a long way and tells Agard that Clemson really believed in him. Back then, he was a freshman heading into his sophomore season.

The Tigers have been there since the start of Agard’s recruitment and watched him progress. That’s big for him and his recruitment. He’s appreciative that Clemson focused on building a relationship with him and is hopeful to get an offer sometime this summer.

While his process is still 100% open, Agard mentions schools like Georgia, Michigan, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Penn State, South Carolina, Alabama and Kentucky, as those who are recruiting him the hardest.

He admits that the process has been stressful, but is looking forward to his southern swing of visits. After he visits Clemson, Agard will make his way to Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia.

Not only will camping at Clemson give Agard an opportunity to work out with Reed and show him just how much he’s progressed, but will also give him the chance to see a coach he’s built such a close relationship with in person.

“That’s one of my main things,” Agard said. “I want to get to see him in person and see how it is and then meet the whole coaching staff.”

Finally healthy after dealing with back and hip injuries, Agard is looking forward to showing just how much he’s progressed as a player. He’ll have a chance to do as much this summer.

— Photo for this article courtesy of @OmillioA on Twitter.

