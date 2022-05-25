Elite safety from Louisiana picks up Clemson offer

A top defensive back prospect from the Bayou State reported an offer from Clemson on Wednesday afternoon.

Westgate High School (New Iberia, La.) four-star safety Derek Williams Jr. announced via Twitter that he has received an offer from the Tigers.

Williams (6-2, 185) is the No. 2 safety and No. 48 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

His list of offers also includes schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas A&M.

Williams is committed to play in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game.

