Lawrence, Jags 'pumped' to have Etienne back

Travis Etienne is back, and Trevor Lawrence is certainly happy to have his former Clemson teammate back on the field with him.

The two former Tigers and pair of Jacksonville Jaguars first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft will finally get to play together in the NFL this season now that Etienne is fully healthy again after suffering a season-ending foot injury prior to the 2021 season.

The dynamic running back has been fully cleared to participate in organized team activities, and his quarterback Lawrence is “pumped” about Etienne’s return to action.

“Everybody’s been anxious for him to get back, including myself,” Lawrence said, via the Associated Press. “He’s looked great. He adds a lot of versatility for us, really explosive. We’re all pumped to have him back.”

The 25th overall pick in last year’s draft, Etienne suffered a Lisfranc injury in the team’s second preseason game last year and had to undergo surgery, forcing him to miss his entire rookie campaign.

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson told reporters this week that Etienne has “been doing really good,” adding that the team will continue to keep tabs on his health.

“Travis has been cleared for everything. He’s been doing really well through the whole offseason program,” Pederson said. “We’re still going to monitor and make sure that he’s a hundred percent. We don’t want to have any setbacks at this stage. But he’s been doing really good.”

