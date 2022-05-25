Thanks to new rule, Swinney will get to see summer enrollees sooner

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is excited to get a more complete look at his roster in the coming weeks.

At Wednesday’s Prowl and Growl at the James Medford Family Event Center in Greenwood, The Clemson Insider asked Swinney if he’s looking forward to getting to work with some of his new freshmen additions.

“The one change they made compliance-wise is we can actually get on the field with those guys for like an hour at a time,” Swinney said Wednesday. “Nobody going against each other, all individual, technique, fundamental stuff, but that’s really pretty cool because we’ve never had the opportunity to do that.

“So, to be able to go out and have a little time with some freshmen especially and get them acclimated and coach them at a slower pace, prior to camp is something that we will definitely take advantage of.”

After nine players joined Clemson as mid-year enrollees, the Tigers are set to welcome another 11 players to their roster in the coming weeks.

Dutch Fork (Irmo, S.C.) WR Antonio Williams, Lanett (Alabama) DL Caden Story, Montgomery (Alabama) Catholic LB T.J. Dudley and S Kylon Griffin, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) LB Wade Woodaz, Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) LB Kobe McCloud, Daniel (Central, S.C.) EDGE Jahiem Lawson, Douglas County (Douglasville, Ga.) CB Myles Oliver, Vestavia Hills (Alabama) WR Cole Turner, Greenville (S.C.) TE Josh Sapp and Pine View (Utah) RB Keith Adams, Jr. will all enroll at Clemson this summer.

“You want to get them all here and get your team complete,” Swinney said. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get the rule passed where we can bring the whole roster in for camp. That just makes no sense to me. They’re here all summer and they train all summer, so we can only bring 110 and the rest have to kind of wait a couple of weeks until we get school started. It is what it is from that standpoint.”

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

