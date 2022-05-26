Clemson drops Game 1 of the Stillwatwer Super Regional

Clemson softball lost Game 1 of the Stillwater Super Regional Thurdsy, falling to Oklahoma State and Kelly Maxwell, 2-0.

Offense was hard to come by for the Tigers against the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Year. Maxwell two-hit Clemson Thursday night, while striking out 13 in the process.

Clemson attempted a late-inning rally after a Marissa Guimbarda one-out single. Aby Viera spoiled many drop pitches, but Maxwell struck her out on an 0-2 rise ball. She then finished off Alia Logoleo, as she struck out the side in the top of the seventh and recorded her 13th and final strikeout of the game.

Millie Thomspon, who had only allowed one hit in the NCAA tournament coming into Thuesday’s matchup was, unfortunately, outdueled by Maxwell. Thompson allowed two runs on seevn hits, while striking out and walking two apiece.

Clemson didn’t record its first hit until the top of the fourth inning when Valrie Cagle roped a leadoff single into right field. After Marissa Guimbarda struck out, Carlee Shannon, who pinch ran for Cagle, was called for interference.

Aby Viera grounded out to Karli Petty, who stepped on second base and spiked the relay throw to first. Not only did Shannon leave early, but she also interfered with Petty’s ability to turn the double play.

Speaking with the ESPN2 broadcast, Clemson coach John Rittman explained that the ruling was by the book, although he was noticeably displeased when the umpire did provide an explanation.

Howard answered with a five-pitch inning.

The wheels started to fall off for Thompson an inning later, as the Cowgirls made some necassray adjustments at the plate.

Oklahoma State senior catcher, Taylor Tuck, led off the inning with a double. After a sacrifice bunt and a one-out walk, senior outfielder Chyenne Factor delivered a two-run single to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Thompson was able to escape trouble after loading the bases, but the damage was done.

Oklahoma State is now 34-3 this season when it scores first.

Clemson will look to even the series against the Cowgirls tomorrow night at 9 p.m. with Cagle in the circle. Oklahoma State is one win away from making a short trip down the road to the College World Series.