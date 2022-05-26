Clemson involved with rising Volunteer State wideout

As Powell (TN.) three-star wide receiver Ayden Greene announced his plans for his summer swing of visits Tuesday, it didn’t take long to notice that Clemson was the first trip he had planned.

Greene — a 6-foot-23, 180-pound rising senior in the class of 2023 — was able to chat with Tyler Grisham on Tuesday morning. He was excited to be able to talk with Clemson’s wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator and is looking forward to bettering his relationship with him.

According to Greene, Grisham told him that he likes the Volunteer State wideout’s ability to make acrobatic catches downfield and go above the top of opposing defensive backs. He also touted Green’s ball skills.

“It hasn’t been too much, but I’ve always kind of liked Clemson,” Greene told The Clemson Insider when asked about what he’s been hearing from the Tigers. “I was wanting to be able to camp or do something at Clemson, so I was able to get some camp dates. I’m gonna go up there for a camp. They watch my film. They loved it. They said they’re excited to get me up there. I’m excited to get up there.”

With that said, what is Greene looking to show Grisham and the rest of Clemson’s staff, when he participates in the Dabo Swinney Camp on June 1?

“Really just go and show out and do what I do,” he said. “I want to leave there with, hopefully, an offer and I want to leave there feeling confident like, ‘Hey, I went here, I did my best. I did what I could do,’ and feel good about it.”

Greene told us that he’s planning on showing Grisham more things that weren’t visible on film.

“It would mean a whole lot to me and my family,” Greene said regarding a potential offer from Clemson. “I don’t necessarily have a favorite team. I’ve never grown up having a favorite team or anything, but Clemson has always been somebody that I’ve kept up with, I’ve watched, I’ve always had an interest in…Me and my family, it’s always been a bucket list offer to get. It’d be pretty major.”

Receiving interest from a school like Clemson, considering the program’s history at the wide receiver position, isn’t something Greene takes lightly.

“Like I said, I’ve grown up watching Clemson my whole life,” he said. “Tee Higgins, which is a guy that’s from Oak Ridge and Amari Rodgers, I watched them and they were at Clemson, they did very big things over there and now they’re in the league. That definitely is a factor.”

As far as the remainder of his recruitment is concerned, Greene would like to be committed before the start of his senior season, because he plans to graduate early and be an early enrollee.

When it’s time for Greene to make his college decision, what are some of the more important factors that he’s going to be looking for in a school at the next level?

“I’m very big on relationships,” he said. “So, I’m not gonna go somewhere where I don’t have a good relationship with the coaches, people, all those sorts of things. I wouldn’t want to go somewhere for four years with people I don’t even have a relationship with, That would probably be a major one. Also, somewhere that just feels like home. Obviously, as a receiver, I feel like I’m best with the ball in my hands, so definitely a school that throws the ball.”

Greene has official visits set to Cincinnati (June 3-5) and Virginia Tech (June 24-26), while he’s looking to finalize an official visit to the University of Arkansas, which he plans on visiting from June 11-12. Greene also plans to visit Mississippi State from June 18-19.

While most teams at the next level view Greene’s home at the receiver position, he looks at it a bit differently. Greene’s the type of player that if you put him on the field, he’s going to do what you ask of him. At the same time, wide receiver is definitely his main priority. He can play all three receiver positions and play them quite well.

That was something he did this past season, as he helped Powell capture a 5A state championship. In 15 games played, Greene recorded 69 receptions with 905 receiving yards and eight touchdowns across his junior campaign, per MaxPreps.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Ayden Greene.