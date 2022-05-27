Oklahoma State ends Clemson's historic season

The final chapter of Clemson’s historic season came Friday night as the Tigers fell 5-1 to Oklahoma State in the Stillwater Super Regional.

The Cowgirls took advantage of some gifts in the first inning.  Cagle got strike three on the leadoff batter but she reached on a passed ball.  A steal, wild pitch and ground ball to short put Oklahoma State up 1-0 after the top of the first.

In the second inning Clemson had three errors allowing the Cowgirls to stretch the lead to 4-0.

McKenzie Clark got the Tigers first run of the Super Regional in the third when she hit a solo home run to center.  After three the Tigers trailed 4-1.

Oklahoma State added a run in the fourth on a solo home run.

Valerie Cagle went the distance for the Tigers in the circle.  Cagle gave up 6 hits, 5 runs and one earned run.

