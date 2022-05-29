Elite Peach State cornerback carving out relationship with Goodwin

It doesn’t take long to figure out why Jaylen Bell has already earned the nickname, “Hollywood.”

The class of 2025 cornerback out of Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) is already one of the top cornerbacks in the nation and has earned offers from the likes of Auburn Florida, LSU and Georgia, already.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Bell last Monday, as he detailed his relationship with Clemson’s defensive coordinator and his plans to visit next month.

“I’ve just been in contact with Coach Wes Goodwin and I’m just getting ready to go camp down there in the summer,” Bell said. “I just think he’s a great coach. He coaches his players very hard. He’s always been in contact with me, asking me how I’m doing and how spring ball is. I can really see us building a great relationship in the near future.”

Bell estimates that he gets to talk with Goodwin at least once a month.

According to Bell, Goodwin likes that he’s a “complete cornerback.” If you watch his film, you’d be able to see that Bell can tackle, he can follow receivers and make plays on the ball; he’s the complete package at the cornerback position.

“Like I said earlier, I’m a complete corner,” Bell said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I love to tackle. I love to compete, really. When it’s time to go on the field and make plays, I’m always there.”

“I’m a dog for how old I am and what grade I am,” he added.

While Bell doesn’t have a specific date in mind, he told us that he will be participating at the Dabo Swinney Camp at some point this summer.

Next month will be a great opportunity for Bell to prove that he’s worthy of an offer down the line. Even though he’s only a rising sophomore, we asked Bell what it would mean to eventually earn an offer from a school like Clemson.

“That offer would mean the world to me,” Bell said, “because a lot of great players came from Clemson. Players like AJ Terrell, I know his little brother Avieon Terrell. I just got a great connection with Clemson with knowing AJ Terrell and Wes Goodwin. That would mean the world.”

Speaking of Terrell and even Andrew Booth, Jr. for that matter, Mike Reed’s history of development with Peach State cornerbacks certainly catches Bell’s attention.

“They weren’t just like made like that before they came there,” he said. “I can, obviously, see that they were produced by that from Clesmon.”

While it’s still relatively early in his recruitment, Bell mentions schools like Auburn, LSU, Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida State, Pitt and more, as the ones currently recruiting him the hardest.

In addition to Clemson and the schools mentioned above, Bell is looking to visit/camp at schools like Alabama and Miami, as he wants to prove just how good he is to these coaches around the nation.

