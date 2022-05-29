Tigers ‘spark’ interest of 4-star Midwest TE

A highly regarded tight end prospect from the Midwest will be on Clemson’s campus for the first time in just a few days and is ready to show the Tigers’ coaching staff what he can do on the field.

Marian Central Catholic High School (Woodstock, Illinois) four-star Christian Bentancur – the nation’s No. 14 tight end in the 2024 class, per 247Sports – will travel to Tiger Town on June 1 to compete during the first session of the Dabo Swinney Football Camp.

“I’m super stoked to check out Clemson,” he told The Clemson Insider, “and I just want to prove to them I’m one of the best in the nation and an all-around tight end.”

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound rising junior has reeled in more than two dozen scholarship offers. As a sophomore last season, he posted 53 receptions for 1,165 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Clemson hasn’t offered Bentancur yet but has shown interest, and though he doesn’t have a definitive feel for the Tigers’ level of interest in him entering the Swinney Camp, he hopes to solidify his place on the Tigers’ recruiting radar with a strong showing at the camp.

“I haven’t got the chance to talk to them much, but I’ve been a little bit in contact with (tight ends) coach (Kyle) Richardson,” Bentancur said. “So I’m not sure how much they are interested, but I’m going to try to prove it.”

Bentancur is also planning to camp this summer at a couple of other schools that have not yet offered him in Ohio State and Notre Dame.

Plenty of others have already extended offers to Bentancur, including schools such as Oklahoma, Oregon, Stanford, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Iowa State, Tennessee, Arkansas, Louisville, Virginia Tech and Cincinnati.

Clemson certainly piques Bentancur’s interest heading into his first trip to campus this week, and he would love to add the Tigers to his offer list.

“They are one of the most successful programs in the nation,” he said. “Getting an offer from Clemson would be crazy and they definitely spark my interest.”

Bentancur is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 prospect in the state of Illinois, No. 14 tight end nationally and No. 235 overall prospect regardless of position for the 2024 class.

–Photo courtesy of Christian Bentancur on Twitter (@cbentancur18)