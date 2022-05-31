5-star Texas QB reports Clemson offer

Ahead of his visit to Clemson on Thursday, June 2, Willis (Texas) 2024 five-star quarterback DJ Lagway reported an offer from the Tigers via social media Tuesday.

When we spoke with Lagway earlier this month, he indicated that a scholarship offer from Clemson could come when he visits campus in June. It, in fact, came just prior to his visit.

He had those conversations about a potential offer dating back to when he visited in April.

“That was a conversation we had from the very beginning since I got there when I got down there on campus when I went to Coach Swinney’s house,” Lagway said. “It’s just the way they run things, they just want to keep the process smooth and keep the way they’ve been doing things.”

“That would be huge,” he continued. “That would be a blessing to have an offer from Clemson and all that good stuff. It would change a lot with my top five.”

Lagway becomes just the third recruit in the 2024 class to collect a coveted offer from Clemson, joining Pace Academy (Atlanta) five-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and Jefferson (Ga.) five-star linebacker Sammy Brown.

The 247Sports Composite ranking considers Lagway to be the No. 4 quarterback and the nation’s No. 18 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class.

https://twitter.com/DerekLagway/status/1531733226645078020?s=20&t=VIFt6dtkIeHZhav1Nr_PGg