Clemson makes decision on Lee

After another NCAA Tournament miss, Clemson athletic director Graham Neff has made a decision regarding the leadership of the Tigers’ baseball program.

Monte Lee has served as Clemson’s head coach for the last seven seasons, but this one was his last. Lee has been relieved of his duties, Neff announced Tuesday.

Assistant coach Bradley LeCroy and director of baseball operations Brad Owens will oversee the program while a “national search” for the next head coach is conducted, according to a news release.

The move didn’t come as a surprise. While Lee said following Clemson’s last game in the ACC Tournament that he expected to be back for an eighth season next year, sources indicated to The Clemson Insider that Neff was prepared to make a coaching change if the Tigers missed out on the NCAA Tournament for a second straight season, which became official Monday.

It’s the first time Clemson has failed to make a regional in consecutive seasons since missing five straight NCAA Tournaments from 1982-86.

Lee was hired away from the College of Charleston before the 2016 season to replace Jack Leggett, who was fired after the Tigers failed to advance past the regional round in 2014 and 2015. As part of his reason for deciding to part ways with the College Baseball Hall of Famer, then-athletic director Dan Radakovich said, “I think we can be better.”

Neff echoed that sentiment in a statement released Tuesday.

“Monte and his staff have been nothing but professional in their approach to Clemson baseball, and we appreciate the manner in which they’ve represented Clemson University,” Neff said. “The expectations for Clemson baseball are very high, and the team’s recent on-field performance has not met those of our administration, our coaching staff, our student-athletes or our loyal fanbase.

“Clemson baseball is a proud program, and we as a department are committed to doing all we can to return our program to national prominence. We will work with our student-athletes to ensure that the transition process is successful.”

Lee led Clemson to an ACC tournament title in his first season at the helm, but things haven’t been much better for the program since under his direction. Lee got Clemson to a regional in each of his first four seasons, but the Tigers never advanced to a super regional during his tenure.

After the coronavirus pandemic wiped out the 2020 season, the Tigers had a losing season in 2021, their first since 1957. They missed the tournament again this season despite winning their first 14 games and having the ACC’s Player of the Year in Max Wagner, who tied a school record for single-season home runs.

Clemson finished 13-18 in ACC play counting blowout losses to North Carolina and Virginia Tech in last week’s conference tournament. Lee finished his tenure at Clemson with a 242-136 record, including a 102-86 mark in ACC regular-season play.