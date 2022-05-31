The Newcomer Files: Keith Adams Jr.

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

First up is Keith Adams Jr.

Position: Running back

Height: 5-foot-10

Weight: 200 pounds

Ranking: 3 stars (247Composite)

Previous school: Pine View (Utah) High

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Clemson football is in Adams’ blood. His father, Keith Sr., was a two-time All-America linebacker for the Tigers and the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Year in 1999. Originally from Georgia, Adams played his final high school season in Utah after beginning his prep career at Cherokee High in the metro-Atlanta area, showing no ill effects from a reported knee injury he dealt with during his time at Cherokee. Adams rushed for 1,376 in his only season at Pine View and led the team with 24 total touchdowns.

Adams was also a late addition to the class after the Tigers missed on some of their other running back targets, including former Tiger great Travis Etienne’s brother, Trevor, who inked with Florida. That could be an indication of Clemson’s coaches believing Adams is more of a developmental player at the position rather than the type to make an immediate impact. Injuries could always expedite that development, but with three proven, more experienced scholarship ‘backs ahead of him on the depth chart in Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah, this fall could be one where the Tigers pick and choose their spots to play Adams in four games while maintaining his redshirt.