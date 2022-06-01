Underrated Texas wideout looking forward to showing off his skills at Swinney Camp

An underrated Lone Star State receiver is set to participate in the Dabo Swinney Camp this week. It’ll be the start of a big opportunity for Paetow (Katy, TX.) 2023 WR Justin Stevenson and his recruitment this summer.

Stevenson will be at Clemson on Thursday, June 2.

The Clemson Insider spoke with Stevenson — a lengthy 6-foot-3, 180-pound wideout — who gave the latest on his recruitment, detailed what he’s been hearing from Clemson and what he’s looking forward to showing on the camp circuit this summer.

“When I had received my first offer (from Alcorn State), then I received a follow from (Clemson wide receivers coach Tyler Grisham) and I texted him on Twitter,” Stevenson said. “We talked about camps, going down to camp and showing my skill set to them.”

“It’s definitely a blessing,” he said of receiving interest from Clemson. “I’m looking forward to showing my skills, though, at the camp.

He’s looking forward to participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp and showing Grisham what he’s capable of.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Stevenson is still waiting for things to pick up. He earned his first Division I offer from Alcorn State on May 6. He then picked up his second offer from Illinois State 11 days later.

“It was truly a blessing,” Stevenson said when asked about receiving his first offer. “I knew it was gonna come, it took a little while, but it feels great. It’s a great beginning to my recruitment.”

In addition to his two offers, Stevenson has received various interest from schools like Iowa State, Penn, Sam Houston State, Texas Southern, Tulane, New Mexico, State, Texas State, A&M Commerce, Texas State, Lehigh, Washington State, Kansas, Memphis, Villanova, North Texas and Tulane.

It’s only a matter of time before his recruitment takes off.

We wanted to get a better feel for Stevenson and his game and what Grisham may see when he evaluates him this Thursday. So, we asked the lengthy receiver to describe himself as a player.

“I feel like I’m a deep threat, go get it type of receiver,” Stevenson said. “I could beat you with speed. I could beat you off of quickness with my route running. That’s just how I feel like I am.”

In Paetow’s offense last season, they were a run-first team. Stevenson made plays whenever the ball was thrown his way and he took advantage of every opportunity he got. This season, Paetow has a new head coach, as well as a new coaching staff.

Stevenson believes that they will be throwing the ball a lot more this upcoming season, which will allow for him to be used more in the offense during his senior campaign.

For now, he’s focused on proving himself on the camp circuit this summer.

— Photo for this article courtesy of Justin Stevenson.

