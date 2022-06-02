Standout in-state OL announces Clemson offer

Clemson has extended an offer to the No. 1 prospect in the Palmetto State for the 2024 class, per 247Sports, and one of the nation’s top-ranked offensive tackles in Dillon (S.C.) High School four-star Josiah Thompson.

Thompson – the No. 4 offensive tackle in the country for the 2024 class, according to 247Sports – made an unofficial visit to Clemson on March 12 and was recently back in touch with new Tigers offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

Thompson is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 1 prospect in the state of South Carolina, No. 4 offensive tackle nationally and No. 99 overall prospect in the 2024 class.

The Clemson Insider last spoke with Thompson in April. At the time, he detailed what a potential offer would mean and where the Tigers currently stood in his recruitment, even without an offer.

“I have the opportunity of playing for Clemson Football one day,” he said. “Based on my relationship with Coach Austin, he would love to coach me as a football player.”

“Clemson is another school I would love to play for,” he added. “I love how the facility works and how committed the coaches are to their jobs.”