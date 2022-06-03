4-star Florida linebacker 'itching' to get back up to Clemson

As we revealed in this week’s edition of The Insider Report, Clemson is in a good position with a four-star Sunshine State linebacker, who is set to make his return to campus on Friday, June 10.

Zavier Hamilton — a 6-foot-1, 205-pound rising junior in the class of 2024 — has built up quite the relationship with Clemson defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Wesley Goodwin

“It’s been great,” Hamilton said regarding his relationship with Goodwin. “I love him. He’s a great guy. He sees that I’m an ambitious young man and he wants to develop me in hopes to get me up there. He’s just a great person. He’s really easy to talk to. I don’t have any problems trying to strike up a conversation with him or nothing. It’s just been great.”

Talking with The Clemson Insider this past weekend, Hamilton revealed what he’s been hearing from Clemson as of late and where things currently stand with his recruitment.

“They just want to get me up there as soon as possible, pretty much,” he continued. “They still love me. They love how personal I am. I’ve been talking to them pretty much every week, every Friday. It’s just been great building that relationship and they just want to see me come up there to camp and I could see an offer that day.”

What would a potential offer from Clemson mean for Hamilton and his recruitment?

“That’d be huge,” he said. “Clemson would be in my top three. I love everything about them. I love their culture. It would mean even more to me if I could get that offer in-person because I like establishing relationships before I get the offer.”

As far as the rest of Hamilton’s recruitment is concerned, he has some top schools in mind. He mentioned to us that Notre Dame, Clemson and Virginia Tech are among his top contenders, and in addition to his Clemson visit, he’ll be in South Bend this weekend from June 3-5.

Surprisingly, Hamilton, a rising junior, told us that he will “definitely” be making a decision before the season. There are a few places that he would already consider home, but Hamilton wants to use this summer to evaluate some top options.

“Freshman year, I went to 50 Division I schools and they all sort of melted together,” Hamilton said. “All of them were pretty much the same, but those three places really stuck out to me the most. Those are the three places that I’d want to go.”

While Hamilton was only focusing on schools that have already offered him a scholarship, there’s something different about Clemson. He’ll gladly camp there in two weeks and have the opportunity to not only workout with Goodwin, but earn a scholarship offer from the Tigers.

Hamilton told us that he’s “itching” to get back to Clemson.

He camped at Clemson last summer, but that was under the direction of former defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, Brent Venables, who is now the head coach at the University of Oklahoma.

“I’m excited,” he added. “I loved their camp last year. I had a lot of fun.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @ZavierHamilton1 on Twitter.