4-star Texas OL ‘super pumped’ for Clemson official visit this weekend

Among the class of 2023 prospects set to officially visit Clemson this weekend is this priority offensive line target from the Lone Star State – Vandegrift High School (Austin, Texas) four-star tackle Ian Reed.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound rising senior spoke with The Clemson Insider ahead of the official visit, which begins today and runs through Sunday afternoon.

“I am looking forward to this visit, and I’m super pumped and excited to come see Clemson again,” Reed said. “The main captures I want to get from this OV is building the relationships again and keep building the relationship with the coaching staff, and seeing where they have me on the board and just see what the future is if I do commit to Clemson.”

Reed has been to Clemson once before, when he made an unofficial visit for the April 9 spring game and picked up an offer from Dabo Swinney’s program while on campus.

“I love the campus,” he said. “The campus is amazing. The staff is just awesome, just great people and a great town, great tradition for football. Coach Swinney’s built that program up to an elite level. So, we’re just excited to see where my road ends on the recruiting trail.”

Reed’s father and brother will accompany him to Tiger Town on this weekend’s official visit.

The nation’s No. 22 offensive tackle in the 2023 class per 247Sports, Reed has been communicating with Swinney and Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin at least once a week and feels his bond with the coaches has been growing.

“Our relationship is pretty good,” Reed said. “Coach Austin, he’s an awesome guy, awesome coach, great person. He cares about his players and wants to develop them and just wants to make them succeed in life, and that’s pretty cool and that’s what I like about him. I love Coach Swinney, too. Coach Swinney’s a great guy as well, great man, great leader. That whole staff is just amazing.”

On May 1, Reed narrowed down his list of around 30 offers when he released a top 10 featuring Clemson along with Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Including Clemson, five of those schools are set to get visits from Reed this month. Following the Clemson official visit, he will travel to Wisconsin for an official visit from June 10-12 prior to his Oklahoma State official visit from June 14-16. He will then make an unofficial visit to Alabama from June 17-19 before heading to Texas for an official visit from June 24-26.

Reed is planning to make his commitment in mid-August, right before the start of his senior season.

“I’ll have a pretty good contrast and glimpse of where I want to go before then,” he said.

Several factors will play a prominent role in Reed’s eventual college decision.

“Academics, coaching and player development,” he said, “and just a great locker room, wanting to win championships and compete and wanting to complete the same goals that I have.”

Where does Clemson stand among the contenders in Reed’s recruitment heading into this weekend’s visit?

“I would say top two, top three easily,” he said.

Reed is ranked by 247Sports as the country’s No. 22 offensive tackle and No. 225 overall prospect regardless of position in the 2023 class.

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.