The Newcomer Files: T.J. Dudley

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr. Next up is T.J. Dudley.

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: Montgomery (Alabama) Catholic Prep

Early enrollee? No

The skinny: Dudley made Dabo Swinney and the rest of the Tigers’ coaches sweat it out as the last recruit to send his signed National Letter of Intent to Clemson back in February, but Clemson ultimately landed one of the nation’s top linebacker prospects. A consensus four-star recruit, Dudley was a tackling machine in high school, racking up 381 tackles (including 59 for loss) during his prep career. As a senior, he was named the Class 3A Lineman of the Year by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. Dudley was also a three-time all-state performer.

Dudley has the size and frame that profiles more as an inside ‘backer in college, which could get him on the field sooner rather than later at Clemson. Trenton Simpson, Lavonta Bentley, Keith Maguire and Jeremiah Trotter are still around to help fill the voids left by James Skalski and Baylon Spector at the Mike and Will ‘backer spots, respectively, but there’s not a ton of depth behind that group. Dudley could also potentially help on special teams. Either way, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a player as talented as Dudley contribute in some capacity as a true freshman.

