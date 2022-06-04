4-star ATH 'loved' Swinney Camp, says Clemson 'by far' his dream school

A four-star athlete out of the Tar Heel State camped at Clemson Wednesday, in hopes to prove that he’s an offer-worthy player.

While Christ School’s (Arden, N.C.) Zack Myers left the Dabo Swinney Camp without an offer in hand, he certainly put himself in a position to earn one, should the results of the official visit weekend, especially at the defensive back position, not go in Clemson’s favor.

Myers, who 247Sports considers to be the No. 21 athlete in the class of 2023, describes himself as a gadget-type player, who does it all for the Christ School. He confidently said that he feels like he can play any position at the next level, but he’s not just a guy that plays those positions.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Myers shortly after he participated in Wednesday’s camp and later visited.

“Oh man, Clemson it was a joy, it really was,” Myers said. “Coach (Mickey) Conn reached out to me two or three weeks ago through my coach and he said that he would love to get me down to camp. Honestly like, I’m going into my senior year, of course, and with the opportunities, I have right now, I really wasn’t thinking about going to camp too much. When Clesmon reached out wanting me to come to camp, it really motivated me to go out and do my thing (Wednesday). Hopefully, I think I did, but I definitely loved it for sure.”

What type of feedback did Myers get from the coaching staff?

“They definitely know I’m like an athlete, off the football field type of thing,” he said. “They know what I bring to the table. Football-wise, they’ve definitely seen improvements since the season. They definitely said they liked what they saw. I do know that Clemson has a history of only offering if they think you’ll go there. I understand why they’re taking their time because Clemson would definitely be a dream school for me.”

This was Myers’ second time on campus. He camped at Clemson last summer when he was still a prospect in the class of 2024. He has since been reclassified and is now a rising senior. Myers has indicated that there are certainly some positives and negatives to his decision.

Clemson jumping into Myers’ recruitment is almost certainly a positive development.

While he didn’t have a conversation with Clemson about a potential scholarship offer, Conn did tell Myers to reach out later this week. Myers is hopeful that an offer will come sometime down the line.

“Honestly, my goal (Wednesday) was to go there green and leave a Tiger, but obviously I didn’t accomplish that,” Myers said. “I would say that Clemson is by far my dream school and what not. It would mean the world when — because I want to speak it into existence — they extend an offer.”

After Clemson, Myers only has two more unofficial visits scheduled. He’ll be at the University of Alabama this weekend and at Notre Dame later in the month on June 21. Myers also has two officials lined up for this month — N.C. State (June 17) and Virginia Tech (June 24).

He wants to take all five official visits but said it will likely depend on Clemson and possibly a Notre Dame. Myers will likely take those during the season, but also indicated that he went into the summer wanting to be committed prior to his senior season.

His ideal commitment date is the weekend of July Fourth, but he’ll have to see how things play out between now and then.