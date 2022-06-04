Renfrow building chemistry with Raiders' high-profile acquisition on golf course

When the Las Vegas Raiders’ offense takes the field this upcoming season, opposing secondaries will have plenty to worry about as they try to defend a pair of Pro Bowl receivers in Davante Adams and former Clemson star Hunter Renfrow.

But in the meantime, this offseason, Renfrow and Adams have been building chemistry — and competing with each other — on the golf course after the Raiders acquired Adams via a trade with the Green Bay Packers in March.

“It’s been a lot of fun competing with him on the golf course, for sure,” Renfrow told reporters this week, smiling. “We have a little bet that he’s not going to beat me the rest of the summer, so I gotta do that. But just the friendship that we’ve developed, I’ve really enjoyed getting to know him.”

Renfrow — who led the Raiders with a career-high 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl selection in 2021 — admires how Adams goes about his business on the field and is making an effort to absorb as much as possible while watching the five-time Pro Bowler at work.

“He’s been so good for so long, so just to see him every day, the way he works – whether he feels good or not – is kind of uncommon from a superstar, to be honest with you,” Renfrow said. “Someone that it doesn’t matter how he feels or if he’s having a good day or bad day, he goes out there and he puts the same work in and he’s just very, very consistent. So, that’s really what I’ve taken (from) him, his consistency. But also, he’s so explosive at the top of routes. The way he sees the game, the way he sees how the defense is trying to attack him, and so just trying to learn as much as I can.”

After being traded to the Raiders, Adams signed a five-year, $140 contract with the franchise.

Renfrow, a fifth-round pick of the Raiders in the 2019 NFL Draft, is going into the final year of his rookie deal. But if he continues to produce at the level he did last season, the “slot machine” figures to see a big payday next offseason, whether it be an extension with the Raiders or in free agency.

Competition on and off the field 😂⛳@renfrowhunter on what he's learning from @tae15adams pic.twitter.com/LDfGDlHZKG — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 2, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

