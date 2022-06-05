Clemson commit says Tigers' 2023 class is 'about to heat up'

St. Francis (Alpharetta, Ga.) four-star cornerback commit Branden Strozier took his official visit to Clemson over the weekend with his family and once again came away impressed with everything the school had to offer.

Strozier committed to the Tigers on May 20, choosing Clemson over Alabama and Tennessee.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Strozier to get the details on his one and only official visit.

How did you enjoy the official visit?

Strozier: “This was the best visit I could have ever went on. “

What was the highlight of the visit?

Strozier:” Being able to go to Coach Swinney’s house and bond with the other recruits and have fun with them.”

Who came with you on the visit?

Strozier: “My two parents and grandparents came with me.”

How did your family enjoy the visit?

Strozier: “My family loved everything about the visit, all aspects of it.”

Who was your player host and what was it like spending time with that person?

Strozier: “I had (true freshman cornerback) Toriano Pride as my host and it was great just having him around and getting to know him and him being able to show and tell me what Clemson is about.”

What did you hear from the coaches during the visit?

Strozier: “It really has just been welcoming from all of the coaching staff and their families.”

Did you hear of any players committing?

Strozier: “From what I can tell this ’23 class is about to heat up.”

— Photo for this article courtesy of @13rnaden_ on Instagram.