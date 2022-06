The Clemson—South Carolina rivalry is heating up in the transfer portal.

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that the University of South Carolina has landed a former Tiger that entered the transfer portal on Wednesday, June 1.

Earlier this season Dylan Brewer helped the Clemson sweep, South Carolina. Next season he will be trying to help the Gamecocks take down the Tigers.

Brewer, who started 39 games for Clemson this season, hit .208 with a slugging percent of .338 and four home runs.