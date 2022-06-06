Kirkland up for college football's highest honor

A Clemson great is up for college football’s highest honor.

Levon Kirkland has been placed on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot, the National Football Foundation announced Monday. A standout linebacker at Clemson from 1988-91, Kirkland is one of 80 former Football Bowl Subdivision players to appear on the ballot for 2023.

Kirkland, a 2019 inductee into Clemson’s Ring of Honor, was a three-time All-American during his time with the Tigers, including a consensus first-teamer as a senior and a freshman All-American in 1988. He was also a three-time first-team All-ACC performer and MVP of the 1989 Gator Bowl before moving on to a career in the NFL.

This story will be updated.