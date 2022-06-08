5-star on his way to Clemson

One of the nation’s top players for the 2023 class is on his way to Clemson for a visit Wednesday.

Platte County (Platte City, Mo.) five-star edge rusher Chandavian Bradley will be on campus to see what the Tigers have to offer.

Bradley previewed his visit with The Clemson Insider in late May.

“It’s historically one of the best colleges for not just football, but sports in general; seeing as they did win a national championship just a few years ago. But, also I know that they have some of the best facilities in all of college,” said Bradley.

Clemson likes to get a prospect on campus before handing out that coveted offer.

“I know 100% that that’s the reason,” Bradley said. “They’ve already told me that they’re the type of school that really likes to offer in-person and everything.”

