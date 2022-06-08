5-star Texas QB talks latest Clemson visit

Willis (Texas) five-star quarterback DJ Lagway made his way back to Clemson this past Sunday evening. As Lagway took in his latest visit to Tiger Town, it was his first time back on campus since the Tigers offered him on May 31.

Lagway was the first of two quarterbacks that the Tigers have now offered in the class of 2024. Providence Day (Charlotte, N.C.) five-star quarterback Jadyn Davis reported an offer from the Tigers following his participation in Clemson’s first Dabo Swinney Camp of the summer on Wednesday, June 1.

“It was real fun, I had a real good time,” Lagway told The Clemson Insider regarding his latest Clemson visit. “Just getting to see the coaching staff again and just being around the campus again was real fun.”

While Lagway told us that there wasn’t much that he didn’t see following an unofficial in April, this past Monday’s visit was about getting back up to Clemson to see the coaching staff, especially after the Tigers pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer last month.

This time around, Lagway had the opportunity to meet Clemson president, Jim Clements, which he indicated was the highlight of his latest visit.

“That was something different,” he said. “I’ve never done that at a different school, meeting the president of the whole university, so that was pretty neat. Of course, the last time I went to Coach Swinney’s house, so that was pretty different too. They’ve just been opening my eyes to how recruiting should actually be.”

What was the message Lagway heard from Clemson’s coaching staff while he was back on campus?

“They were just saying that I’m their guy and that they really want me,” Lagway said. “He was saying that he wanted me to be the first one — the first offer — and he said I’m their top guy.”