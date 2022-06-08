Aaron Rodgers 'was 100% on board' with the Packers signing this former Tiger

When the Green Bay Packers signed former Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal in April, Aaron Rodgers was fully behind the organization’s move.

The star Packers quarterback spoke this week about his excitement to bring Watkins in as part of Green Bay’s receiving corps, saying he was “100% on board” with the signing of Watkins.

“I FaceTimed him when he signed his contract. I knew that he was somebody we had targeted and we were interested in, and I was 100% on board with that,” Rodgers said, via Matt Schneidman, who covers the Packers for The Athletic. “I think it’s important you get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career, that we can help him here as he continues to improve and gets an opportunity.”

Watkins spent the 2021 season with the Baltimore Ravens, posting 27 receptions for 394 yards and a touchdown.

The former Clemson All-American has also played for the Chiefs (2018-20), Rams (2017) and Bills (2014-16) since being selected by the Bills in the first round (fourth overall) of the 2014 NFL Draft.

For his NFL career, Watkins has 348 catches for 5,059 yards and 34 touchdowns.

Now he’ll have the chance to catch passes from a 10-time Pro Bowler, four-time NFL MVP and future Hall of Famer in Rodgers, who has already taken a liking to Watkins and sees plenty of opportunities ahead for him in Green Bay’s offense this season.

“The most important thing for receivers and pass-catchers and ball carriers is opportunities. And there’s definitely going to be opportunities for him to make plays for us in this offense,” Rodgers said. “I love the disposition, I really enjoy the person, and I think he has everything right in front of him to have as productive of a year as he wants to.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

