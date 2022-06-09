Inside look at the Vikings' draft room when they traded up to take Booth

The Minnesota Vikings had their eye on Andrew Booth Jr. during the 2022 NFL Draft and liked the former Clemson star cornerback so much that they aggressively went after him.

The Vikings traded up to grab Booth in the draft, dealing the 53rd (second round), 77th (third round) and 192nd (sixth round) picks to the Indianapolis Colts in order to move up and get Booth in the second round with the 42nd overall selection.

“Of course we want to wait till our guy is at that particular spot, and in the meantime we want to get value for moving back,” Vikings senior football advisor Ryan Grigson said of the team’s draft strategy as it related to taking Booth. “So, obviously Kwesi (Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah) and Rob (Vikings executive vice president-football operations Rob Brzezinski) are so good in that area, and I feel like when our guy showed, we got aggressive, had the capital to go get him and the maneuverability. We went and got our guy. It was really a position of need, and we got a big, physical corner now.”

Take an inside look at the Vikings’ draft room when they moved up to draft the 2021 first-team All-ACC selection in Booth:

Take a look at the #Vikings draft room when they moved up to draft #Clemson CB Andrew Booth Jr. Great job done by Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the entire Vikings front office to move up and take a player they had ranked high on their draft board. #Skol #NFL #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/pir6e49tdM — NFL Insider (@AngryNFLInsider) June 8, 2022

Grigson and the Vikings believe Booth, who finished with 39 tackles in addition to a team-best three interceptions in 11 games as a junior at Clemson last season, can hit the ground running as a professional cornerback thanks to what he brings to the table.

“The thing that really sticks out is how hard he competes, and he’s played at a high level at a big-time program, and he always seems to rise to the occasion,” Grigson said. “And if he makes a mistake, he’s looking to make up for it. That’s what’s special about this guy.

“He’s got a lot of dog in him, and our coaches really like what he brings to our system and the versatility in him.”

