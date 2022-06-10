Clemson linebacker target locks in commitment date

A Clemson linebacker target in the class of 2023 has set his commitment date.

Mill Creek High School (Hoschton, Ga.) four-star linebacker Jamal Anderson announced via Twitter that he will announce his commitment this coming Monday, June 13.

Anderson (6-4, 200) took an official visit to Clemson last weekend. He is the son of former Utah and Atlanta Falcons All-Pro running back Jamal Anderson, Sr.

The younger Anderson received an offer from Clemson while on campus March 12. He is ranked as high as the No. 10 outside linebacker and No. 123 overall prospect in the 2023 class by ESPN.

In addition to his Clemson visits this year, Anderson was able to take two in two game-day experiences at Memorial Stadium last season. He made his way to The Valley for Clemson’s games against Florida State and Wake Forest.

