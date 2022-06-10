National outlet gives its 2022 ACC Football predictions

This week, a national media outlet released its predictions for ACC Football in 2022.

Clemson is the predicted champion of the ACC by Athlon Sports, which picks the Tigers to come out on top in the conference title game over Miami.

Here’s what Athlon’s Steve Lassan wrote about Clemson’s outlook heading into the 2022 season:

The Tigers had their streak of consecutive ACC titles snapped at six and failed to make the CFB Playoff for the first time since ’14 last season. A lackluster showing (5.2 yards per play and 26.3 points a game) on offense was the primary culprit for last year’s 10-3 mark and remains a concern going into ’22. A deep backfield led by rising star Will Shipley is the strength of this offense, but question marks remain at every other position. Can DJ Uiagalelei (55.6 [percent, 9 TDs vs. 10 INTs) take a step forward? Or will true freshman Cade Klubnik eventually take over as the starter? The Tigers need more out of an offensive line that brings back four starters and an inconsistent receiving corps losing Justyn Ross to the NFL. And as if those questions weren’t enough, there’s a new play-caller (Brandon Streeter) after Tony Elliott left to be the head coach at Virginia. While question marks litter the offense, the same can’t be said on defense. Coordinator Brent Venables left to be the head coach at Oklahoma, but new play-caller Wes Goodwin inherits a deep defensive line anchored by Tyler Davis, Bryan Bresee and Myles Murphy, along with rising stars at linebacker (Trenton Simpson) and safety (Andrew Mukuba). This unit could be the best defense in college football this fall.

Athlon predicts NC State to finish second in the Atlantic Division behind Clemson, followed by defending Atlantic champion Wake Forest, then Florida State, Boston College, Louisville and Syracuse, in that order.

In the Coastal Division, Athlon projects reigning ACC Champion Pittsburgh to come in second behind Miami. Former Clemson offensive coordinator and new Virginia head coach Tony Elliott’s team is predicted to finish fifth in the Coastal behind North Carolina at No. 3 and Virginia Tech at No. 4, while Athlon sees Georgia Tech and Duke finishing sixth and last in the division, respectively.

Athlon also gave its ACC 2022 superlatives and season predictions. The outlet has Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy winning Defensive Player of the Year, and Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik as the top freshman. Clemson safety Andrew Mukuba is listed as the ACC’s “breakout player,” and defensive tackle Bryan Bresee, who suffered a torn ACL in the second half of Clemson’s game at N.C. State back on Sept. 25, is mentioned as a “comeback player” along with NC State linebacker Payton Wilson.

The clash between Clemson and NC State on Oct. 1 at Death Valley is pegged by Athlon as the “must-see game” in the conference this season.