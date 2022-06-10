Renfrow gets paid by Raiders

The Clemson Insider has confirmed that Hunter Renfrow is signing a new contract to remain with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Renfrow finished the 2021 regular season setting a career high in receptions (103), receiving yards (1,038) and receiving touchdowns (9).  He made his first playoff appearance against the Bengals catching 8 passes for 58 yards.

According to Ian Rapaport of the NFL network Renfrow’s new contract will be for two years, 32 million with 21 million guaranteed.

