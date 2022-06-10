The Newcomer Files: Toriano Pride Jr.

Clemson signed 21 players as part of its 2022 recruiting class, some of whom still have yet to make it to campus.

Nine signees went through spring practice as early enrollees while the rest, including transfer Hunter Johnson, will arrive on campus this summer. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at each newcomer and the likelihood of him contributing immediately this fall based on development and positional need.

TCI previously highlighted Keith Adams Jr., T.J. Dudley, Sherrod Covil Jr., Robert Gunn III, Kylon Griffin, Cade Klubnik, Jahiem Lawson, Jeadyn Lukus, Kobe McCloud, Blake Miller, Myles Oliver and Johnson. Next up is Toriano Pride Jr.

Position: Cornerback

Height: 5-foot-11

Weight: 185 pounds

Ranking: 4 stars (247Sports Composite)

Previous school: East St. Louis (Illinois) High

Early enrollee? Yes

The skinny: Clemson beat out the likes of Ohio State, Georgia and Alabama for Pride’s service. And while he may have been the second-highest ranked defensive back to sign with the Tigers behind Lukus, perhaps no incoming freshman made a better first impression this spring. Pride earned plenty of praise from defensive coordinator Wesley Goodwin and cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, who referred to the Missouri native as the prototypical corner he likes to recruit. Pride showed off his cover ability, fluidity and physicality throughout the spring, producing a pick-six during a scrimmage and finishing with a team-high seven tackles in a spring game he started.

Opportunity also played a part in Pride’s quick move up the depth chart during the spring. Not only are the Tigers beginning life without Andrew Booth and Mario Goodrich, but Malcolm Greene (shoulder) missed the spring, Fred Davis was limited for most of it, and Lukus, a five-star signee, sustained a shoulder injury that cut his first spring with the Tigers short. Senior Sheridan Jones and sophomore Nate Wiggins will also be part of the competition once fall camp starts up, but Pride has put himself in position to be a part of the rotation at corner immediately if not part of the two-deep.