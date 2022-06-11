Big Ohio OL was 'completely blown away' by Clemson visit

Among the standout offensive linemen who had the chance to showcase their talent on the first day of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Wednesday, June 1, was Ben Roebuck – a 6-foot-7, 320-pound four-star rising junior from Lakewood’s (Oh.) St. Edward High School.

“The visit was amazing,” Roebuck told The Clemson Insider. “I was completely blown away by the campus and everything. Then Coach (Thomas) Austin, he took me and my dad on a tour around the entire campus. It was a lot nicer than I thought it was going to be.”

Throughout the duration of last week’s Swinney Camp, Clemson’s offensive line coach paid close attention to Roebuck. After the conclusion of Day 1’s camp, Austin was explaining Clemson’s recruitment process to Roebuck.

“I think that goes a lot with their recruiting classes when kids eventually commit there,” Roebuck said when asked about Clemson’s way of doing things. “It gives you a stronger relationship with the coaches and makes you feel a lot more comfortable there.”

With that said, what would it mean for Roebuck to get a potential offer from a school like Clemson?

“I think it would definitely mean a lot because of what Coach Austin was saying, how they don’t throw around offers a lot like some other schools do,” he said. “I feel like their offers are more personalized and they’re like a bigger achievement than others.”

Roebuck has seen prospects like himself go from The Buckeye State to Clemson before. Take Clemson freshman offensive lineman Blake Miller or a past standout like Mack Bockhorst for example.

“Definitely with Blake, Strongsville is near where I live,” Roebuck said. “So it was definitely cool to see somebody else go down there. It’s not a very close school (in terms of distance), but it definitely means a lot that he went from Ohio down to Clemson.”

“I got to talk to Blake Miller a lot,” he continued. “It was really cool seeing his perspective on Clemson.”

After his stop in Clemson, Roebuck camped at Notre Dame the following weekend. He’s also planning on getting up to Ohio State on June 15.

The 247Sports Composite rankings consider Roebuck to be the No. 8 offensive tackle and the nation’s No. 164 overall prospect regardless of position in the class of 2024.