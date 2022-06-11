Swinney Camp Notebook: Day 4, Morning Session

The Clemson Insider was back on hand for Day 4 of the Dabo Swinney Camp on Saturday, June 11. Here are our notes and observations from the morning session of Saturday’s Swinney Camp.

As expected, Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) four-star tackle Kam Pringle was back on campus for an unofficial visit Saturday. Pringle didn’t participate in Saturday’s morning session. He camped at Clemson last summer and was among the first batch of rising juniors to pick up an offer when Clemson formally turned the page to offering prospects in the 2024 class.

Mountain View High School (Lawrenceville, Ga.) four-star defensive end Justin Greene — the nation’s No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2024 class, per 247Sports —impressed yet again. Greene will be here all three days and has certainly looked like the offer-worthy candidate we pinpointed him to be.

We were really impressed with the two marquee gunslinger prospects on campus: The Loomis Chaffee School’s (Windsor, CT.) Dante Reno and Hodgenville (Ky.) Larue County’s Cutter Boley.

Reno — a four-star class of 2024 recruit — has been on offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter’s radar for quite some time now. As has Boley — a class of 2025 recruit with offers from Kentucky, Missouri, Ole Miss, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, West Virginia and others – who made an unofficial visit on April 8 and was back on campus Friday.

So, it came as no surprise to us when Streeter paid careful attention to every detail concerning Reno and Boley. Even with Clemson’s quarterback board shifting in the direction of Willis (Texas) five-star DJ Lagway and Providence Day School (Charlotte, N.C) five-star Jadyn Davis, that didn’t prevent Reno from throwing in front of Streeter and Swinney for the second consecutive summer.

It’s clear that Clemson is still high on the Fiskdale (MA.) native, who Rivals considers to be the No. 15 quarterback in his class.

We were also left impressed by what Grayson’s (Loganville, Ga.) four-star interior offensive lineman Waltclaire Flynn, Jr. (pictured above) had to offer. Flynn isn’t the biggest prospect in terms of size, but his footwork, athleticism, smarts and instincts, immediately jump out. It’s no wonder that Rivals has him pegged as the No. 1 center prospect in the class of 2024.

Back out there for another day of work, Yulee (Fla.) three-star safety Landon Hale continues to look the part. All the tools are there and while his recruitment has seemingly heated it up, he would be one of the more sought-after safeties in the country, if he had another year of game film under his belt.

Before the start of Saturday’s Swinney Camp, Director of Special Teams Bill Spiers paid a lot of attention to Cornelius (N.C.) Hough 2024 kicker Nolan Hauser, who was back on campus today. Hauser’s coming off visits to North Carolina, Penn State and Tennessee, while Ohio State stopped by Hough at the end of last month. He’s quickly become one of the more high-profile kickers in the country and already has prior connections to the Clemson program.

TCI learned that both Troup County (Lagrange, Ga.) four-star edge rusher Qua Birdsong and four-star safety Noah Dixon will be on campus later this afternoon, Dixon reported an offer from the Tigers last week, while his teammate, Birdsong, is hopeful to add one as well.