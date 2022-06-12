Former Tiger takes home MVP honors

A former Clemson football player took home Most Valuable Player honors after impressing with his performance in a championship game on Saturday night.

Former Tiger quarterback Kelly Bryant was named Finals MVP of the People’s Championship in the Fan Controlled Football league after leading the Zappers to a 42-24 win over the Bored Ape FC.

Bryant completed 11 of 13 passes for 114 yards and a touchdown with one interception while rushing for 58 yards and three more scores on the ground.

That effort propelled the Zappers to the championship following an 0-4 start to the season.

“Really just getting over the hump, just getting that first win, that was the biggest thing for us,” Bryant said, via LX.com’s Mike Gavin. “Once we got that, we got on a run. We knew we had the right guys on the offensive side, we had a chance to be really explosive. We put together a great week and you see what happens when a team puts all that together.”

Bryant played for the Tigers from 2015-18 and graduated from Clemson before transferring to Missouri during the 2018 season to finish out his college career.

He started for Clemson in 2017 and led the team to an undefeated regular season, ACC Championship and appearance in the College Football Playoff.

You can see some of Bryant’s highlights from the FCF People’s Championship below:

.@KellyB125 is the Gatorade Finals MVP. What a performance from @FCFZappers QB1 pic.twitter.com/zdmJiVy2zZ — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

TALK YOUR TALK KELLY BRYANT 🔊@FCFZappers QB1 struts into the endzone, putting his team up 14 to start the second half. 3⃣0⃣ – 1⃣6⃣ lead over @fcfbafc pic.twitter.com/JvgTahLE8T — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?!?

The People's Championship is absolutely DELIVERING.@FCFZappers find the endzone to take the 22-16 lead at halftime. pic.twitter.com/Kr5NGkmsZm — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

Do you think the Zappers care they started this season 0-4? Up 14 late in the second half, @FCFZappers looking to bring home the Championship trophy. 📺: https://t.co/G3UrQVovoo pic.twitter.com/3NbaV7HvVK — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) June 12, 2022

