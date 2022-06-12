Injury update on Robert Gunn

There is some good news on the injury front for the Tigers.

Clemson freshman kicker Robert Gunn has been rehabbing a knee injury but appears to be ready to go when camp starts in August.

After injuring his ACL during his senior season and undergoing surgery seven months ago, Gunn is back at full strength. He’s fully cleared and no longer sporting a brace. His leg is as strong as ever, as you can see in the tweet below.